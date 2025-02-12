Celtics host Wembanyama, Spurs in final game ahead of NBA All-Star break

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics will look to win a third straight game Wednesday night before heading off for the NBA's All-Star break. But standing in their way at TD Garden will be Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

Before they head off to San Francisco for the league's All-Star festivities, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown (who is 50/50 to play Wednesday night) will have their hands full with a young and talented Spurs team. The Celtics have a unicorn in Kristaps Porzingis, but the 7-foot-3 Wembanyama is his own mythical, magical creature. He can really do it all on the court, whether the big man is making an acrobatic move to the basket, draining a three, or nimbly bringing the ball up the court.

The Porzingis-Wemby matchup will be just one of the fascinating aspects of Wednesday night's game. The Celtics won both games against the Spurs last season when Wembanyama was a rookie. He dropped 27 points off 10-of-19 shooting in his first visit to TD Garden, but also turned the ball over five times in a 117-98 Celtics victory.

Wednesday is San Antonio's only visit to Boston this season, and the Spurs look a bit different than the last time they were in town. De'Aaron Fox is now running the show on offense, averaging 21.3 points and 8.5 assists in his four games with the Spurs since being acquired from the Sacramento Kings ahead of the NBA's trade deadline. San Antonio is 2-2 with Fox.

The Spurs also have the Rookie of the Year favorite in guard Stephon Castle, who is coming off the bench now with Fox in the starting lineup alongside veteran Chris Paul. Castle, who won a National Championship with UConn last year, is an incredible two-way athlete and has had some big scoring nights for the Spurs, including a 33-point showing in a loss to the Hornets last week.

But the biggest difference is on the San Antonio bench, with 39-year-old Mitch Johnson in place of future Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich. Johnson has been the Spurs interim head coach since early November as Popovich continues to recover from a stroke.

Boston has won seven of its last 10 games and is firmly entrenched as the Eastern Conference's two-seed at 38-16 on the season. The Spurs are just 4-6 over their last 10 games, and are currently on the outside of the Western Conference Play-In picture, sitting 12th in the conference at 23-28.

Jaylen Brown questionable for Celtics

Brown sat out Monday night's win over the Heat in Miami with right knee swelling, and is listed as questionable for Wednesday night against the Spurs. Brown is averaging 22.9 points off 46 percent shooting to go with 6.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists this season, which earned him an All-Star nod for the third straight season.

Celtics guard Jrue Holiday has already been ruled out for the game with a right shoulder impingement. Wednesday night will be the fourth straight game that Holiday sits out with the injury.

Celtics at home this season

While the Celtics have been one of the best teams in the NBA, they've left a lot to be desired on their home court. Boston is just 16-10 at TD Garden this season, and has lost three of its last four home games. The Celtics lost 127-120 to an undermanned Dallas Mavericks team the last time they played in front of their home fans.

After Monday night's win in Miami, Tatum said the team's struggles at home need to come to an end.

"We give up too many easy ones at home, so we got to make up for it," Tatum told NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin in Miami. "We need to get back on track at home because we let our fans down too many times this year, and sometimes last year. So we owe it to them to play better at home and we're going to figure it out."

Wednesday night is the final game of a six-game road trip for the Spurs, who have gone 2-3 on the trip with losses in Memphis, Charlotte, and Orlando. San Antonio is 10-15 on the road this season.