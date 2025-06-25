Celtics 2025 NBA Draft preview: Team needs, potential picks, and Jaylen Brown trade rumors

Brad Stevens and the Celtics have already been busy this offseason, dealing both Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis over the last two days. We'll see if there are even more fireworks in store when the NBA Draft tips off Wednesday night.

The Celtics were dealt a huge blow during their second-round playoff loss to the Knicks when Jayson Tatum suffered a ruptured Achilles, which is expected to sideline him for most of -- if not all of -- the 2025-26 NBA season. That throws the upcoming campaign into the blender, when Boston was set to be hit with a massive luxury tax bill.

But it wasn't just about the bill. There are restrictions for teams in the second apron, including frozen draft picks and limitations in trades and in free agency. It forced Stevens to hit the reset button and deal away veterans Holiday and Porzingis.

While it certainly stings to see two guys who were key pieces to the 2024 Championship team sent packing, they were necessary moves given the murkiness of the upcoming season. In dealing both, the Celtics have dipped under the dreaded second apron and afforded themselves more wiggle room in terms of building for the future -- not to mention a much smaller luxury tax bill for new owner Bill Chisolm.

Another move is going to be needed to fill out the roster this summer and remain under the second apron. How big will that move be?

While the Eastern Conference is wide open, we'll be honest with ourselves and admit the Celtics probably aren't title contenders without Tatum in the mix. But Stevens can't just write off the upcoming season, since guys like Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard wouldn't appreciate such an approach. They're expected to do a lot of the heavy lifting in 2025-26, so Stevens' next step is to make moves that both build out and help next year's roster while putting the Celtics in the best position to kick open that championship window when Tatum gets back.

Young and cheap talent is a great way to do just that, and Stevens has a pair of picks in the draft to try and address the team's needs.

When is the 2025 NBA Draft?

Once again, the NBA is splitting the draft into two days, with the first round taking place Wednesday and the second round on Thursday.

The difference this year is both rounds will be held in primetime and tip off at 8 p.m. Last year, the second round was held on Thursday afternoon.

When will the Celtics pick in the 2025 NBA Draft?

The Celtics are currently scheduled to make two picks in the 2025 NBA Draft:

Round 1, 28th overall

Round 2, 32nd overall

The Celtics have their own first-round pick, but the second-round selection originally belonged to the Washington Wizards. It has gone from Washington to Brooklyn to Detroit to Boston, with the Celtics acquiring the selection from the Pistons in a draft-night trade in 2023.

The Celtics do not own their own second-round pick, which is set at 57th overall, as it was sent to Orlando as part of the Evan Fournier trade in 2021.

With two picks so close together, the door could be open for Stevens to trade up into the middle of the first round or even the back end of the lottery. Or he could trade back a bunch of times like he did a few years ago, though Boston needs to make use of its picks this year rather than build up a treasure trove for the future.

Celtics needs at 2025 NBA Draft

The Celtics could use another Jayson Tatum, but we're not counting on one being available at 28th or 32nd. But even with Tatum, the Celtics would have needed to add some wing depth, so that could be where Stevens goes with his first pick on Wednesday night.

In the frontcourt, the Celtics were already facing a ton of uncertainty even before the Porzingis trade. Al Horford and Luke Kornet are both free agents this summer, and would have to take extremely team-friendly deals to return. It could happen, but Stevens will have to give strong consideration to drafting a young big.

With Holiday now out of the mix and Simons on an expiring deal, Stevens will have to go find another guard to develop, especially one with a nose for defense. Pritchard could become the team's starting point guard and join White in the Boston backcourt, but the Celtics would then need another guard to come off the bench. G League MVP JD Davison could carve out a roll in the NBA, but if a solid guard option is available, Stevens could go that route.

Players the Celtics could draft in 2025

Walter Clayton Jr., G, Florida: A deadeye sharpshooter who is coming off a National Championship with the Gators.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton: An elite shot-blocker who was the Big East Defensive Player of the Year four times.

Noah Penda, F, France: A high-energy wing who can bring some physicality to the floor and guard multiple positions defensively.

Maxime Reynaud, C, Stanford: An offensively gifted 7-footer who averaged 20.2 points per game off 53.6 percent shooting to go along with 10.2 rebounds per contest.

Drake Powell, F, UNC: A versatile wing with a seven-foot wingspan who was a defensive standout in his one season with the Tar Heels.

Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State: A lightning quick guard who can beat defenders off the dribble, Richardson can also create his own shot without the ball in his hands. He's the son of former NBA star Jason Richardson, and could develop into a stellar 3-and-D player in the NBA.

Celtics, Jaylen Brown trade rumors

The Holiday and Porzingis trades were expected this offseason. What could happen next is anyone's guess.

Longtime Celtics reporter Steve Bulpett reported Tuesday that Boston is trying to trade up in the lottery, and Stevens has his eyes on Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis. But Stevens would have to work some serious magic to make that jump.

And then there was Shams Charania on Tuesday, revealing that teams are calling Boston about Jaylen Brown or Derrick White. Charania says the C's preference is to keep both players and "have a high price threshold" for the duo.

"They are listening, but will teams get there?" asked Charnia.

Joined @notthefakeSVP on the Celtics' incoming calls on Jaylen Brown and Derrick White as they shed $180 million in taxes over 24 hours — plus Kyrie Irving explains his Dallas commitment: pic.twitter.com/R4NcbvpFLw — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2025

If Stevens wants to really tear it down and rebuild in the Tatum-less season, he could probably get some truly ridiculous packages for both Brown and White. But a Brown trade would be a drastic, franchise-altering deal that would usher in a complete rebuild.

Brown has been involved in trade rumors for just about his entire career. It's hard to imagine Stevens trading either Brown or White, but if other GMs get really silly with their offers, it could usher in some dark days for the Celtics in hopes of jumpstarting a rebuild for when Tatum returns.