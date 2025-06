Celtics trading Jrue Holiday could be start of busy offseason for Brad Stevens A key member of the 2024 title team has been sent to the Trailblazers in exchange for Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks. WEEI's Justin Turpin joins Joe Weil to break down why the Celtics made the move, how Anfernee Simons fits into the Celtics, and Holiday's best moment in Boston.