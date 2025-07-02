Who did the Bruins sign on the first day of NHL free agency?

James Hagens and Will Moore on being taken by Boston Bruins in NHL Draft

Tuesday marked the official start of NHL free agency. The Boston Bruins made several moves as they hope to improve from a disappointing 2024-25 season.

The Bruins missed the postseason last year and ended up with the No. 7 pick in the NHL Draft. Boston used that pick to select center James Hagens out of Boston College.

General Manager Don Sweeney spoke to reporters about the team's start to free agency.

"The juice is coming. We expect to be a much more competitive team. The improvements now come from within. But make no mistake, if a younger player has the opportunity to make our team, he's making our team," Sweeney said.

Sweeney confirmed the following moves so far for the Bruins.

Viktor Arvidsson trade

Boston sent a 2027 fifth-round draft pick to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Viktor Arvidsson.

The 32-year-old played 67 games last year for the Oilers, notching 15 goals and 12 assists. During Edmonton's playoff run, which ended with a loss to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final, Arvidsson scored two goals and had five assists.

Bruns free agency signings

In free agency, one contract that turn some heads around the league was the signing of hard-hitting forward Tanner Jeannot on a surprising 5-year deal worth $3.4 million annually.

Jeannot projects as a fourth line addition for the Bruins, having scored seven goals each of the last two seasons. He notched a career-high 24 goals and 17 assists in 2021-22 with the Nasvhille Predators, but never has reached double digit goals since.

The Bruins brought back a familiar face in forward Sean Kuraly, who agreed to a two-year deal worth $1.85 million per season. The 32-year-old played last year with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He spent the first five seasons of his career as a member of the Bruins.

Forward Michael Eyssimont joined the Bruins on a deal valued at $1.45 million annually over the next two years. Eyssimont played in 77 games last year with Seattle and Tampa Bay, scored nine goals and dishing seven assists.

AHL standout Matěj Blümel, who led the league in goals with 39 last year, signed a one-year, $875,000 contract. Blümel appeared in seven NHL games with the Dallas Stars last year, scoring once.

Fellow AHL skater Alex Steeves signed for one year and $850,000. Steeves, a forward, notched 36 goals and 26 assists for the Toronto Marlies.

Local product Jordan Harris is joining the Bruins as well. Harris, a 24-year-old defenseman from Haverhill who played at Northeastern, inked a contract for one year at $825,000.

The Bruins signed forward Riley Tufte and Jonathan Aspirot to two-way contracts. Luke Cavallin, a goalie, signed an entry-level contract.