Boston Bruins draft James Hagens from Boston College with No. 7 pick

The Boston Bruins selected Boston College center James Hagens with the seventh overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft on Friday night. The pick was announced by actor and comedian Adam Sandler.

Hagens, from Hauppauge, N.Y., had 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) in 37 games with the BC Eagles during his freshman season. Hagens, 18, is the top American prospect.

The 5-foot-11, 177-pound forward ranked fourth among NCAA freshmen in points, earning a spot on the Hockey East All-Rookie Team.

James Hagens poses with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman after being drafted by the Boston Bruins with the number seven overall pick during the first round of the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft at the Peacock Theater on June 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Bruce Bennett / Getty Images

He was part of the United States' gold medal-winning team at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, ranking second among U.S. skaters in points.

Friday's selection was the highest pick general manager Don Sweeney has made with Boston, and the first time the team has drafted in the Top 10 since taking defenseman Dougie Hamilton ninth overall in 2011.

Bruins 2025 Draft Picks

Here are Boston's remaining picks in the 2025 NHL Draft, which will conclude on Saturday:

Round 2, Pick 51 (from St. Louis via Edmonton from Trent Frederic trade)

Round 2, Pick 61 (from Carolina via Colorado from Charlie Coyle trade)

Round 3, Pick 69

Round 4, Pick 100 (from Philadelphia via Toronto from Brandon Carlo trade)

Round 5, Pick 133

Round 6, Pick 165