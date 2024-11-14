Dadonov scores 2 goals, including a penalty shot, as the Stars beat the Bruins 7-2

DALLAS - Evgenii Dadonov scored two goals, including the first successful penalty shot in the NHL this season, and the Dallas Stars beat the Boston Bruins 7-2 on Thursday night.

Matt Duchene, Roope Hintz, Mason Marchment and rookies Logan Stankoven and Oskar Back also scored for the Stars, who continued an offensive roll following a 7-1 win at Pittsburgh on Monday.

Dadonov gave Dallas a 2-0 lead at 6:36 of the first period after being obstructed on a breakaway by Mason Lohrei. Five previous NHL penalty shots didn't produce a goal.

Charlie Coyle and David Pastrnak scored for the Bruins, who split two games on a Central Division road trip.

Dallas' Jake Oettinger made 23 saves, and Boston's Jeremy Swayman stopped 31 shots.

Marchment had a goal and an assist following a five-point game at Pittsburgh.

It was Back's first NHL goal. He also had an assist.

Takeaways

Bruins: They entered tied for last in the NHL with an 11.8% power play, and they went 0 for 2 with the man advantage.

Stars: The line of Duchene, Marchment and Tyler Seguin have collected five goals and 13 points in the last two games.

Key moment

Stankoven's rebound goal at 14:15 of the second restored Dallas' two-goal lead and was followed by Back's one-handed poke less than two minutes later.

Key stat

The Stars are 7-0-0 in their home arena for the first time in the franchise's 57 seasons, the first 26 as the Minnesota North Stars. They lost as the designated host to the Florida Panthers in the two-game Global Series in Finland in early November.

Up next

On Saturday, the Bruins will host the St. Louis Blues and the Stars will visit the Minnesota Wild.