Boil water order lifted for affected customers in 5 Massachusetts towns

A boil water order that was issued for some people in towns in southeastern Massachusetts was lifted Sunday afternoon.

On Friday, customers of the Abington/Rockland Joint Water Works were told not to use water without boiling it first because tests showed the presence of total coliform bacteria and E. coli. Towns serviced by that water system include Abington, Rockland, Pembroke, Hanson and Whitman.

"We are pleased to report that the problem has been corrected and that it is no longer necessary to boil water prior to consumption," the Joint Water Works said in a statement. "We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience."

It's still unclear how the bacteria may have entered the water system. E. coli has the potential to cause serious illness, with symptoms including diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting and fever.

In Abington on Friday, residents brought bottles and jugs to fill at an ice and spring water station.

What do after boil water order lifted

Even though the boil water order has been lifted and tap water is now safe to use, town officials are still recommending that affected customers take some precautionary steps.

The Abington Health Department says people should run cold water taps for several minutes to flush their lines, throw out any ice made when the boil order was in effect, and to replace all water filters, including those for the refrigerator, faucets or under-sink systems. More information can be found on this fact sheet from the state.