Boil water order issued for 5 Massachusetts towns

A boil water order has been issued for five Massachusetts towns: Abington, Rockland, Pembroke, Hanson, and Whitman.

The Abington Rockland Joint Water Works says the order is effective immediately for all residents in those five towns after a recent routine water test showed total coliform bacteria and E. coli in the water.

"This is a serious matter, and we're taking urgent steps to protect public health," the Abington Health Department said in a Facebook post.

Hingham was previously listed as part of the boil water order by the Abington-Rockland Joint Water Works, but it has since been revised. The town and the Weir River Water System said that most of its customers are not affected by the bacterial contamination. People living on Abington Street near the Rockland line are impacted.

They said the order should be lifted within 48-72 hours.

What to do during a boil water order

Here is what you need to do if you are in Abington, Rockland, Pembroke, Hanson, or Whitman.

Boil tap water for one full minute before drinking it.

Use bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, cooking, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation.

Throw out all ice, formula, uncooked food, and beverages that used tap water on or before May 14, 2025.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has more information on its website, including a fact sheet about boil water orders.

Signs of waterborne illness

Both E. Coli and total coliform bacteria are present in most people's and animals' digestive tracts, but some strains can cause serious illness.

If you believe you have contracted a waterborne illness from the tap water in those towns, seek medical help. Most E. Coli infections can begin three to five days after drinking or eating something contaminated with the bacteria, according to the Cleveland Clinic. However, some strains may begin to show symptoms up to 10 days after consuming E. Coli.

The Cleveland Clinic says that symptoms to watch out for include watery and bloody diarrhea, stomach pain and cramps, low fever, and loss of appetite.