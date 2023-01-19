Bob Odenkirk being honored with Hasty Pudding Man of the Year award at Harvard

These were the best or most popular shows in 2022 These were the best or most popular shows in 2022 03:37

CAMBRIDGE - "Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk will be honored with the Hasty Pudding Man of the Year award at Harvard University next month.

The 60-year-old entertainer was selected for the annual fete in Cambridge because he has made an "indelible mark on the world as an actor, comedian, and filmmaker," the Hasty Pudding Theatricals organization said in a statement. Odenkirk is also known for his work on "Breaking Bad" and "Mr. Show," and won an Emmy for his writing on "Saturday Night Live."

"When choosing our 2023 Man of the Year, I immediately knew we better call Bob Odenkirk," producer Aidan Golub said. "We're cooking up a lot of surprises to celebrate Mr. Odenkirk's contributions to the world of comedy both in front of and behind the camera."

The Hasty Pudding production put on by the third oldest theater organization in the world will include a celebratory roast in burlesque fashion. It will take place on February 2 at Farkas Hall in Harvard Square.

Previous recipients of the Man of the Year award include Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro, Clint Eastwood, Samuel L. Jackson, Harrison Ford and last year's honoree Jason Bateman.