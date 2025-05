Harold Burnham shares his process and passion for boatbuilding in Essex

Known throughout the maritime community, Harold Burnham has made a name for himself as a boat designer, shipwright, sail maker and historian. Michaela Johnson heads to Harold's shop in Essex for an inside look at his process and passion for boatbuilding, before boarding one of his iconic schooners for a private sail through Gloucester Harbor.