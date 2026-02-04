American Red Cross gives Massachusetts blood donor trip to Super Bowl

Lifelong New England Patriots fan Eric Jellison never imagined that rolling up his sleeve to donate blood would land him at the Super Bowl.

Selected from nationwide pool of blood donors

The Wakefield, Massachusetts resident was randomly selected by the American Red Cross from a nationwide pool of donors to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LX. At first, he didn't believe the call was real.

"I was very shocked," Jellison said. "Everyone says it, but with scam calls and what's going on today, you never know what to believe."

The prize is no scam. Jellison and a guest will attend the NFL's biggest game.

"When I get to the stadium, when I'm there in the parking lot, that's when it's really going to hit me," he said. "I'm just going to be in awe of the whole event."

Jellison's connection to blood donation is personal. He was involved in a traumatic accident as a child and credits a blood transfusion with saving his life. He has been a donor ever since.

Jellison has never attended an NFL game but this Sunday, he gets to watch his team compete for the Lombardi Trophy.

"We are absolute fans," he said. "I have all my old jerseys, my Ty Law and all those different things you get over the years, posters and signs."

Highlighting the need for blood donations in U.S.

Kelly Isenor, director of communications for the American Red Cross, said the organization hopes Jellison's once-in-a-lifetime experience will shine a spotlight on the need for blood donations.

"Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood," Isenor said. "For Eric to win this amazing prize for doing something that was so selfless, we love to be a part of that."

For someone who has watched every Super Bowl from his couch, Jellison said the experience feels surreal.

"I'm just a regular person," he said. "I'm just donating blood and just doing what I can to help others as best I can, and this reward just seems unbelievable."

Jellison has promised to send along pictures and videos documenting his experience at the big game.