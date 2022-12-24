Bill O'Brien reportedly a "strong option" for Patriots offensive coordinator in 2023

BOSTON -- It's pretty clear that the Patriots are going to need to make a change to their offensive coaching staff after this season. Bill O'Brien's name has popped up throughout the year as a potential offensive coordinator in 2023, and it's popping up again on Christmas Eve.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, O'Brien has emerged as a "strong option" for New England. It's not exactly a new report, but the Alabama offensive coordinator will be available to discuss future jobs in the coming weeks.

"Sources say Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien is a strong option to return to his former home and assume his old role as OC under Bill Belichick for next season," Rapoport wrote Saturday. "This would be a potential answer to an important question facing the Patriots in the future."

O'Brien joined Nick Saban's staff in Alabama in 2021 on a two-year deal, and there has been no talks of an extension between the school and the coach, according to Rapoport. Belichick reportedly didn't want to steal O'Brien from his pal Saban for the 2022 season, so he opted to go with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge as the main cogs on New England's offensive coaching staff. Patricia has handled play-calling duties, in addition to serving as the offensive line coach, while Judge took over as quarterback's coach for the departed Josh McDaniels.

The New England offense has been abysmal for most of the season and Mac Jones has regressed in Year 2, so the Patriots could use an experienced offensive coach to come in and run the ship going forward. O'Brien would fit that bill, not to mention he's got plenty of experience working under Belichick.

O'Brien, 53, served in a number of roles on New England's offensive coaching staff from 2007-2011, finishing his run with a trip to the Super Bowl as the team's offensive coordinator. His success with Tom Brady earned him the head coaching job at Penn State.

After two seasons with the Nittany Lions, O'Brien returned to the NFL in 2014 when he was hired as head coach of the Texans. He compiled a 52-48 record over his six-plus seasons in Houston, with the Texans making the playoffs four times under O'Brien, who was 2-4 overall in the postseason.

The Patriots will likely have a good amount of competition for O'Brien this winter. He also has a solid relationship with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, and Tennessee is expected to be one of the teams looking for a new OC at the end of the season. He may get some consideration for head coaching jobs as well.

If the Patriots do want O'Brien back, they'll have to act quickly. Alabama plays Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Eve. If New England is serious about making O'Brien their next OC, Belichick would be wise to give him a call as soon as the ball drops.