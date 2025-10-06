UNC posts about Drake Maye after report Bill Belichick won't let school mention Patriots

The University of North Carolina finally celebrated Drake Maye's big game against the Buffalo Bills with a post on X late Monday morning. But it only happened after it was reported that current UNC head coach Bill Belichick has ordered his staffers to abstain from posting anything about the New England Patriots.

It seems the social media backlash had Belichick calling an audible about ignoring former Tar Heels who now wear a Patriots uniform.

Belichick's worlds are colliding with Maye starting to ball out of the Patriots. A former Tar Heel, Maye is one of his best outside recruiters for the North Carolina program by playing well at the NFL level. But it likely isn't sitting well with Belichick that the QB is making things happen for his former employer.

Given the way things ended for Belichick in New England -- and the bumpy nature of his relationship with Robert Kraft since he departed -- he's not a big fan of the Patriots organization at the moment. Belichick confirmed last month that Patriots scouts aren't allowed in Chapel Hill, but his ban on the Patriots doesn't end there.

Belichick has also ordered his staff at UNC to not tweet or re-tweet anything Patriots related, according to a report by Ross Martin of 247Sports and CBS Sports.

According to sources inside the UNC football program, it is a directive from the staff (Bill Belichick) to not tweet/retweet anything Patriots-related.



That's clearly why UNC football has not posted anything from Drake Maye's electric primetime win over the Buffalo Bills. — Ross Martin (@RossMartinNC) October 6, 2025

Less than two hours later, the Tar Heels finally posted something about Maye and his incredible performance against the Bills. It was a replay of Maye shedding all 320 pounds of Buffalo defensive lineman DaQuan Jones with a furious stiff-arm, before he found Stefon Diggs for a huge 12-yard pickup on New England's game-winning drive.

.@DrakeMaye2 pulling off some magic, where have we seen this before 🤔



🔟➡️8️⃣ pic.twitter.com/qTd8sqorsc — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) October 6, 2025

Just about everyone was posting something about Maye's play in the Sunday night spotlight -- except UNC. Maybe the staffers were in bed when Maye was working his magic in Buffalo, but it's interesting the QB received no love on the UNC account Sunday night, considering the Tar Heels tweeted about former UNC and current Dallas Cowboys receiver Javonte Williams twice Sunday afternoon.

At least former UNC head coach Mack Brown, whom Belichick replaced over the offseason, had no problem celebrating his former quarterback's performance on Monday.

So Happy for Drake. Fun to watch him win last night in Buffalo like he did so many times at UNC. Love ❤️ and Appreciate you my friend! Keep it rolling! pic.twitter.com/BlfuJOGSto — Mack Brown (@CoachMackBrown) October 6, 2025

Maye was excellent in his first Sunday Night Football appearance, as he completed 22 of his 30 passes for 276 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. He took everything the Bills defense gave him in the second half and led the Patriots on two touchdown drives and to a game-winning field goal in the final minutes.

While UNC did eventually post about Maye's night, it looks a little suspicious that it only occurred after Martin's report on Belichick's ban of the Patriots on the Tar Heels social media accounts.