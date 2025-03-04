Bill Belichick, UNC will not be on Hard Knocks after deal reportedly falls through

The football world will be tuning in to see Bill Belichick's first season at the University of North Carolina this fall, but it will not be featured on HBO's Hard Knocks as previously reported.

UNC and NFL Films were close to a deal that would have had Belichick's first season as a college football coach on the hit docuseries, but talks collapsed recently as the two sides could not come to an agreement, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

"Sources say creative control was at the center of the sides being unable to reach an agreement," Jones reported Tuesday.

That should come as no surprise with Belichick, who enjoyed complete control over the Patriots during for the majority of his time in New England. He was never one to peel back the curtain and let cameras get an inside look of the organization, so it was a bit of a surprise last week when it was reported that his Tar Heels would be featured on the offseason edition of Hard Knocks.

Alas, there will be no behind-the-scenes look at Belichick's first season in Chapel Hill -- at least not on Hard Knocks. Jones reported Tuesday there is "still a desire within the UNC football program to do some sort of all-access, behind-the-scenes series with some media group." But it's unclear where such a program will be put together, or why Belichick wouldn't want the prestigious HBO and NFL Films behind the production.

Bill Belichick at North Carolina

Belichick was introduced as the new head coach at the University of North Carolina back in December, which is his first college coaching job after he spent nearly five decades in the NFL. He won six Super Bowls during his 24 seasons in New England, but the two sides parted ways following the 2023 season after a 4-13 campaign. Belichick was 266-121 in the regular season with the Patriots, and racked up a 30-12 record in the postseason with New England.

Belichick has been hot on the recruiting trail since being named head coach of the Tar Heels, and UNC is set to begin its spring football program on Tuesday.