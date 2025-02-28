Bill Belichick's first season at UNC will reportedly be featured on Hard Knocks

Bill Belichick's first season at the University of North Carolina will include a behind-the-scenes look usually reserved for NFL teams. Belichick's first soiree as a college football coach will reportedly be documented on HBO's Hard Knocks.

With no NFL teams willing to partake in the HBO/NFL Films docuseries, UNC has been chosen as this year's featured team in the offseason edition of the show, according to Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports. It will offer a look behind the curtain as Belichick builds his Tar Heels program in North Carolina.

While this year's edition won't feature the NFL Draft or free agency, viewers will get to see Belichick sell his school (and himself) while he also deals with the NCAA transfer portal and NIL. It will also offer Belichick some more opportunities to take aim at the NFL, now that he's not longer in the league.

Bill Belichick, North Carolina on Hard Knocks

Belichick and his Patriots were never featured on Hard Knocks during his 24 years in New England, because that isn't something Belichick the NFL coach would have ever allowed. While New England fans got six Super Bowl DVDs (remember those?) during Belichick's run, peeling back the curtain on the inner workings of the franchise was never going to happen under the head coach.

But now that he's coaching at the college level, he's got a program to sell. Being featured on Hard Knocks will help Belichick show future recruits what he's offering with the Tar Heels.

Belichick and the Patriots parted ways after the 2023 season after he amassed a 266-121 regular-season record in New England to go with a 30-12 record in the playoffs. He was shut out of NFL jobs in 2024, and was hired by North Carolina last December.