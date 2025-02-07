Bill Belichick, young girlfriend got roasted by Snoop Dogg at NFL Honors

BOSTON -- Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick attended the NFL Honors award show for the first time Thursday night in New Orleans, and brought his young girlfriend and Super Bowl bling along for the fun. It led to one of the funnier moments of the evening when host Snoop Dogg cracked a joke at the couple's expense.

But before the yucks started flying, the 72-year-old Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, got a lot of attention as the duo posed for pictures on the red carpet. In a power move, Belichick was rocking his Super Bowl rings on the red carpet, while Hudson also got to wear one.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson pose for a photo on the red carpet at the 14th Annual NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Michael Owens / Getty Images

Belichick won six Super Bowls as head coach of the New England Patriots and two more as the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants. Imaging getting a fist-bump from the former head coach with all that bling on his hands.

While Hudson got pretty dressed up for the event, Belichick wore the blazer he received in 2020 after being named to the NFL 100 All-Time Team ahead of Super Bowl LIV.

Snoop Dogg cracks joke about Belichick's girlfriend

Once the award show got started, the jokes began to fly. As Snoop Dogg reflected on how long he's been a fan of the NFL, he threw in his zinger about Belichick and Hudson.

"I've been a football fan for a long, long time. I remember back when the Cowboys was good. I remember back when the Chiefs was bad," Snoop Dogg began. "And I remember ... what was it? Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet."

At least Belichick and Hudson appeared to appreciate the joke.

"Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet." @SnoopDogg didn't hold back in his opening monologue 😅 pic.twitter.com/xJ7Fh8isvX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 7, 2025

Hudson was born in 2000 -- which is the first year Belichick was head coach of the New England Patriots. He started dating the former Bridgewater State cheerleader last June after the two met on a plane.

Belichick is now the head coach at the University of North Carolina and has spent a lot of time on the recruiting trail over the last few months.