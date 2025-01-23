Bill Belichick was back in New England recruiting for UNC on Thursday

BOSTON -- Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was back in New England on Thursday, hoping to convince some promising young football players to join him at the University of North Carolina.

Fresh off signing his UNC contract on Wednesday, Belichick paid a visit to at least three local high schools on Thursday. He visited St. Sebastian's in Dedham, where he made an offer to junior offensive tackle Marky Walbridge.

"Wow! After an incredible visit from Coach Belichick, I am truly blessed to have received an offer from the University of North Carolina!," Walbridge posted to his X account on Thursday.

Walbridge tagged Belichick and the UNC account in his post, while also including Go Heels and Chapel Bill hashtags.

Belichick was also in Westwood to visit Xaverian Brothers High School, which has won two straight Division 1 titles. Xaverian Brothers made a post about Belichick's visit on X, thanking the coach for "stopping by Clapboardtree St to visit with our Hawks."

Belichick is obviously familiar with New England football after spending 24 years -- and winning six Super Bowls -- as head coach of the Patriots. It also looks like he might be engaging in a little recruiting battle with one of his former coordinators in New England.

Recruiting battle between Belichick and Bill O'Brien?

Belichick was at Arlington High School on Thursday and met with offensive lineman Brady Bekkenhuis, who previously committed to Bill O'Brien and the Boston College Eagles. Bekkenhuis was the fifth-ranked player in the state of Massachusetts heading into the 2024 season.

The Arlington High football team posted a picture of Belichick and Bekkenhuis on the team's X account on Thursday.

O'Brien was Belichick's offensive coordinator for his final season with the Patriots in 2023 before he took the head-coaching job at Boston College in 2024. O'Brien was also on Belichick's staff in New England from 2007-11.

But now the two are ACC rivals, it looks like Belichick may be trying to steal a recruit away from O'Brien.