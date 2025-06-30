How will "big, beautiful bill" impact Medicare and Medicaid in Massachusetts?

How could the "big, beautiful bill" change Medicare, Medicaid coverage in Massachusetts

Republican senators are trying to pass the "big, beautiful bill," which will cut Medicaid for millions of Americans across the country. Here's how the bill could change healthcare coverage in Massachusetts.

"If the current version of the bill becomes law, then about 250,000 people members of Massachusetts could lose access to their healthcare," says Jennifer Obadia.

Obadia works at Project Bread, a non-profit working to end hunger in Boston. She says that the cuts in the bill will also impact food assistance programs.

"Many people across the state of Massachusetts face trade-offs, whether it's between food and their medicine or their rent. So our programs exist to help try alleviate that burden. What's currently being voted on in the Senate would fundamentally strip away a lot of ability to do that work," she explained.

But Obadia says that if the bill passes, Project Bread will continue to fight for the people who need their help.

"It will continue with advocacy at the state level, advocacy at the federal level, and programs to bring those policy changes to people across the state."

Bill will close rural hospital in Greenfield

Senator Ed Markey has been outspoken about his opposition to the "big, beautiful bill." He spoke on the Senate floor on Monday and said that slashing programs like Medicaid and SNAP will put millions at risk.

"This is a huge issue for hospitals and for individuals that are dependent upon these federal programs to take care of their families, to keep their families healthy," Markey explained.

The cuts would also result in the closing of several hospitals, including one in Greenfield.

"If one of our rural hospitals closed down, for example, in Greenfield, the ambulance ride is much longer. Access to treatment will take much more time. The emergency room won't be as close. So all of this is central to the well-being of the community," Markey explained.

President Trump has encouraged Republican senators to pass the bill by July 4. Senators continue to debate the bill.