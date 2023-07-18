Watch CBS News
Beyonce concert train tickets set to go on sale for Gillette Stadium show

Beyonce's Renaissance world tour is coming to Foxboro
Beyonce's Renaissance world tour is coming to Foxboro 00:29

FOXBORO - The countdown is on for Beyonce's Gillette Stadium concert - and Tuesday is the day to book your train tickets for fans looking to take the Commuter Rail from Boston to the August 1 "Renaissance" Tour show.

Tickets for the special event train go on sale at 11 a.m. via the mTicket app for $20 round trip, and the MBTA says high demand is anticipated.

The train leaves South Station at 4:05 p.m., Back Bay at 4:10 p.m., Dedham at 4:30 p.m. and arrives in Foxboro at 5:05 p.m. It will head back to the city 30 minutes after the concert ends.

This is Beyonce's fourth time performing at Gillette Stadium, and her first concert there since 2018.

