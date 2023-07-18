Beyonce concert train tickets set to go on sale for Gillette Stadium show

FOXBORO - The countdown is on for Beyonce's Gillette Stadium concert - and Tuesday is the day to book your train tickets for fans looking to take the Commuter Rail from Boston to the August 1 "Renaissance" Tour show.

Tickets for the special event train go on sale at 11 a.m. via the mTicket app for $20 round trip, and the MBTA says high demand is anticipated.

The train leaves South Station at 4:05 p.m., Back Bay at 4:10 p.m., Dedham at 4:30 p.m. and arrives in Foxboro at 5:05 p.m. It will head back to the city 30 minutes after the concert ends.

This is Beyonce's fourth time performing at Gillette Stadium, and her first concert there since 2018.