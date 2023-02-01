Watch CBS News
Beyonce bringing Renaissance world tour to Gillette Stadium

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

FOXBORO - Get ready, BeyHive. Beyonce officially announced her Renaissance world tour on Wednesday, and she's coming to Gillette Stadium.

The superstar singer-songwriter will perform in Foxboro this summer on August 1, according to her tour website

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Monday using Ticketmaster's "Verified fan" system. . . which caused a fiasco for Taylor Swift's tour when tickets went on sale last year as a result of overwhelming demand. 

It'll be a big summer for concerts at Gillette, with Swift, Ed Sheeran and Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks also slated to perform. 

