Beyonce bringing Renaissance world tour to Gillette Stadium
FOXBORO - Get ready, BeyHive. Beyonce officially announced her Renaissance world tour on Wednesday, and she's coming to Gillette Stadium.
The superstar singer-songwriter will perform in Foxboro this summer on August 1, according to her tour website.
Tickets for the tour will go on sale Monday using Ticketmaster's "Verified fan" system. . . which caused a fiasco for Taylor Swift's tour when tickets went on sale last year as a result of overwhelming demand.
It'll be a big summer for concerts at Gillette, with Swift, Ed Sheeran and Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks also slated to perform.
