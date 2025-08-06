Massachusetts coastal city claims title of "hottest" ZIP code for home buyers in U.S.

Beverly is hottest zip code for home buyers, according to industry report

Beverly is hottest zip code for home buyers, according to industry report

Beverly is hottest zip code for home buyers, according to industry report

Of all the beautiful places to live in the U.S., Beverly, Massachusetts has claimed the title of the "hottest" ZIP code in the country for 2025, according to Realtor.com.

But for longtime residents like Donna Brady and Deborah Gardner Walker, the buzz is nothing new.

"I've lived here long enough that I appreciate the benefits of living here," said Brady. "We have the ocean nearby and a fabulous library."

"There are a lot of nice cafes and restaurants," Walker added.

Affordability, proximity to Boston

Earlier this week, Realtor.com released its list of the top 10 "hottest" ZIP codes in the U.S., with Beverly topping the list. The popular real estate website said Beverly's livability, affordability, and proximity to Boston are what made it stand out among other cities. Leominster, Massachusetts ranked third on the list.

"I was shocked but not surprised," said Sal Dimercurio, a realtor at Keller Williams Realty in Beverly. "You do have the opportunity to work in the city and then come back to Beverly."

According to Realtor.com, the median listing price in Beverly reached $719,000 in June, about $250,000 above the national average, but still 16% below the average cost of a home in Boston.

"So, it's relatively affordable," Dimercurio said.

Still, not everyone is thrilled about the town's growing popularity.

"That's not great news for those of us who live here because traffic is terrible," said Walker. "You can get across town faster on foot than you can in your car."

With an influx of people coming to the town, she told WBZ she worries it will threaten Beverly's coastal charm.

But Dimercurio sees the growing popularity as a positive. "I can understand why someone who's been here a long time might not love the traffic, but I think it's a wonderful thing," he said.