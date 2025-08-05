2 of the 3 hottest ZIP codes for home buyers are in Massachusetts, report says

Two of the three "hottest ZIP codes" for home buyers across the country can be found in Massachusetts, according to a new real estate industry report.

The list from Realtor.com ranks Beverly (ZIP code 01915) as the top-performing housing market in the country. The North Shore city is 25 miles northeast of Boston and has a population of about 42,000.

Homes in Beverly are being listed for a median price of $746,000 and only spend about 16 days on the market, according to Realtor.com.

Third on the list is Leominster (ZIP code 01453), which is the second-largest city in Worcester County with a population of about 43,000.

Leominster was seventh in the ranking last year. The median listing price for a home in Leominster is $441,000, and properties there are generally on the market for 18 days.

Between Beverly and Leominster was Marlton, New Jersey at No. 2. Other New England ZIP codes making the Top 10 were Trumbull, Connecticut at No. 7; Cumberland, Rhode Island at No. 8 and South Windsor, Connecticut in ninth.

Realtor.com said communities making the list offer "relative affordability" with access to jobs, transportation and lifestyle amenities.

"Once again, the Northeast and Midwest dominate, driven by buyers from high-cost metros looking for relief without sacrificing access to jobs and amenities," Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale said in a statement.

In Massachusetts, Wilbraham was 13th on the list. Salem, Westfield and Attleboro made the Top 15 last year, but did not appear in the Top 50 for 2025.

The ranking was determined by how many views property listings received on Realtor.com, and how long those listings remained active. Realtor.com says a ZIP code appearing on the list indicates a limited housing supply, which is a big problem in the Boston area.

Click here to see the full ranking.