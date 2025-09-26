List of best places to live on East Coast includes Massachusetts city and 3 other New England spots

Where are the best places to live on the East Coast? Four New England spots make a new list published by Travel + Leisure magazine.

Gloucester, Massachusetts is third on the list behind top-ranked Charleston, South Carolina and Alexandria, Virginia.

Real estate agent Karen Hason told Travel + Leisure that Gloucester has "something for everyone."

"There are grand shingle-style mansions on Eastern Point, while cozy cottages and inland homes provide options for newcomers," Hanson said.

Gloucester, which is about a 45-minute drive north of Boston, is known for its world-famous greasy pole competition and its beautiful beaches.

Two years ago, Gloucester was named one of America's best small cities by CNN. The median home price there is $759,000, according to Zillow. Beverly, another community on the North Shore, claimed the title of "hottest ZIP code" in the country for 2025, according to Realtor.com

"If you are interested in purchasing in a vibrant waterfront community and your budget betrays you, doing renovations on a well-chosen home could be your answer," Hanson said.

Fourth on the list is Newport, Rhode Island, a coastal community known for its Gilded Age mansions. Homes there average more than $1 million, but Hanson says "there are far more affordable options to experience Newport in condos or rentals."

Seventh is Greenwich, Connecticut, followed by Kennebunkport, Maine at No. 8. Kennebunkport has previously been called one of the "best small towns to visit in the USA" by U.S. News & World Report.