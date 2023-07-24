Gloucester named one of 'America's best small towns and cities' by CNN

GLOUCESTER - New England is home to one of "America's best small towns and cities," according to CNN.

Travel writer Joe Yogerst says Gloucester, Massachusetts is a perfect spot for tourists looking to visit a place that's home to fewer than 50,000 people.

"Founded shortly after the first Pilgrims stepped onto Plymouth Rock, this bustling seaport on Cape Ann is famed in modern times as the home base for the 'Wicked Tuna' fleet and setting of many films including 'The Perfect Storm,'" CNN says in the recently published travel article. "Every visit to Gloucester should include fresh-off-the-boat seafood, a stop to explore the Rocky Neck art colony and a promenade along the Western Harbor all the way out to Stage Fort Park. Between whale watching and schooner tours, there are plenty of ways to get out on the water."

Gloucester's harbor is ringed with maritime industry, giving way to residential neighborhoods on higher ground. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Gloucester is about a 45 minute driver from Boston and has a population of just under 30,000. It's home to popular beaches and the world-renowned greasy pole competition during St. Peter's Fiesta.

Other small cities and towns making the list include Saranac Lake in upstate New York, Whitefish, Montana and Volcano Village in Hawaii. Click here to read the full travel guide.