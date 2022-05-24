2 New England destinations make "best places to visit" list

BOSTON - U.S. News & World Report released its best vacation rankings for 2022-2023, and some New England destinations were highlighted as the top recommendations for travelers.

Bar Harbor in Maine came in 16th on the list of the "Best Places to Visit in the USA," with Boston just a few spots behind at No. 22.

"To say the city is historic would be an understatement, but this wicked smart college town doesn't linger in the past, either," the magazine says.

Boston was also recently named one of the 20 best places to live in all of America by U.S. News.

The Grand Canyon was ranked the best place to visit in the country.

The region has several entries on the magazine's list of the "Best Small Towns to Visit in the USA," with Bar Harbor taking the top spot, Martha's Vineyard in 16th; Stowe, Vermont at 17th; and Kennebunkport in Maine ranked 20th.

U.S. News says it ranks vacation destinations based on user reviews and editor scores for categories like sights, culture, people and food. Click here to see the full list.