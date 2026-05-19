The best Massachusetts lobster shacks and more New England summer travel ideas from Yankee Magazine

Looking for fun things to do and eat in New England this summer?

Yankee Magazine recently published its "Best Of New England 2026 Summer Travel Guide." Senior food editor Amy Traverso sat down with WBZ-TV to talk about her favorite spots for lobster and other great seafood, as well as ideas for the perfect summer getaway.

Best lobster shacks in Massachusetts

The magazine features 15 "must-visit" New England seafood shacks, and Traverso highlighted two in Massachusetts for waterfront dining.

Her first pick is Sesuit Harbor Cafe in Dennis.

"It's right on the water, gets the most gorgeous sunsets," Traverso said. "And really great lobster rolls, fried clams, all the stuff you want, and you're sitting outdoors at picnic tables."

The other is Wood's Seafood in Plymouth, a family run eatery with a wide range of seafood selections.

"It's a little bit of a lesser-known gem, right on the harbor in Plymouth," she said. "The best fried claims. It's just fantastic."

Summer things to do in Boston

How would Traverso spend a summer evening in Boston?

"I would first start by the water, maybe just walking along the harbor," she said. "The Seaport has that wonderful walkway, maybe going out for the last ride out to Spectacle Island on the ferry."

Campers enjoy the trails and magnificent views of the Boston skyline, 4.2 miles away, on Spectacle Island on August 2, 2025. Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Her next stop would be Park City in South Boston.

"It's got drinks, it's got food, there's fitness classes on Saturdays, there's live music," she said. "It's just a really fun summer gathering spot."

For dinner, she suggests heading over to Somerville and going to June Bug in Union Square or the Mediterranean-themed Sarma, which she says is "one of the best restaurants in the city."

24 hours in Massachusetts

If you want to get outside of Boston, Traverso has suggestions for a fun-filled day that spans the length of Massachusetts.

Her perfect day would start with waking up at the Blue Vista Motor Lodge, a mountaintop hotel in the town of Florida that's "way out in the Berkshires."

Then you could take in a Boston Symphony Orchestra open rehearsal at Tanglewood, which are held Saturday mornings at 10:30 a.m. in the summer.

"No crowds, cheap entry, it's a great way to see it," Traverso said.

Heading east, she recommends a stop at Holliston's Boston Honey Company, which sells ice cream, candles and other honey-themed products.

After crossing the bridge to Cape Cod, visit the Heritage Museums & Gardens in Sandwich, "where the rhododendron are in full bloom," followed by dinner at the Clean Slate Eatery in West Dennis for dinner.

Exhausted yet? Traverso suggests ending the day at the Freebird Motor Lodge.

"It's very affordable, really stylish, very mid-century modern, right on the water in West Yarmouth," she said.

MidCoast Maine attractions

Want to get out of Massachusetts? One of Traverso's favorite spots for New England travel is the "gorgeous" MidCoast of Maine.

"I love all of Maine, I love far Downeast, but MidCoast is pretty accessible," she said.

If you have two days to spend in on the MidCoast, Traverso recommends a new place to stay called Camp DeForest in Lincolnville.

"It's sort of meant to feel like summer camp for grownups and families," she said.

For dining, Traverso points travelers to McLoons Lobster Shack on the water in South Thomaston, southern-style cooking at Buttermilk Kitchen in Camden and an oyster tasting in Phippsburg with Lady Oyster run by an "oyster sommelier."

If you have time to explore, Traverso would take a boat to the historic island planation of Monhegan, an artist colony that is only about a square mile in area.

"Go to Monhegan for a day trip," she said. "It is magical."