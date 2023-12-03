Holliston small business Boston Honey Co. offers honey, skin care and holiday gifts

Boston Honey Co. offers variety of honey, skin care products for holiday season

HOLLISTON - From honey and skin care to beeswax candles, Boston Honey Co. has a variety of products that are perfect for the holiday season.

Co-owner Evan Reseska joined the WBZ-TV weekend morning crew for a taste test of the company's Massachusetts honey - great for use in teas and atop cheeses. The company even offers honeycomb to pair with chocolate!

CBS Boston



The Holliston beekeeping business is family-run, with Evan harvesting the honey and his mother creating the skin care products, infusing honey and beeswax into body lotions, lip balms and candles. Shoppers can even bundle different items into their holiday gift boxes.

Reseska told WBZ-TV that the holiday shopping season is critical for local small businesses. You can find Boston Honey Co. at their Holliston Farmstand at 45 Chestnut St. from Wednesday to Sunday and on their website.