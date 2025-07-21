Tanglewood brings talented undiscovered musicians to western Massachusetts

You may think of Tanglewood as the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Pops, but that's only the start for the western Massachusetts music center.

There are lush fields of green grass, classes, and performance spaces. The grounds are filled with music, nature, and education.

"Something really special about Tanglewood is the fact that everyone who's everyone is here. The most famous soloists, the most famous conductors, all come here for the summer," Tanglewood Music Center fellow Kelley Osterberg said.

The Hingham native, who plays the oboe, always hoped to study here.

"I remember specifically the drive here from Boston is one I've done many times, to go to concerts. And going with all my stuff in the back to move out here? It was just like, absolutely a dream," she said.

For bassoonist and second-year fellow Peter Ecklund, the experience of playing with BSO conductor Andris Nelsons is unforgettable.

"When you're playing and you just look up in an instant, you can tell exactly how the music is supposed to go, even if it's not how I was going to play it just before. I look at him, and you can just tell, 'no, this note needs to sound like this. It should be this loud, it should be this short.' It's amazing," Ecklund said.

See musicians before their big break

"We think that this is the greatest pre-professional training program in the world. I think about 35% of the members of orchestras across America spent a summer here training at the Tanglewood Music Center," Vice President for Artistic Planning Tony Fogg told WBZ-TV.

Fogg sets the performances at the Shed and other stages across the 500-acre property.

"In terms of the musical offerings that we have here at Tanglewood, we cover the entire spectrum." he said.

You may recognize many of the performers, but Fogg said you also have the chance to see talented musicians before their big break.

"I should remind everyone that Taylor Swift appeared here as a very young artist, as a guest of James Taylor, a number of years ago. And I think she's done pretty well since then," he said.

James Taylor and Taylor Swift performed "Fire and Rain" in 2012. Hilary Scott

And there's more than just music to look forward to.

"There's, you know, photography classes. There's Mass Audubon bird tours," says Amy Aldrich, senior director of patron experience. "There's Tanglewood Music Center fellows that are performing. There's things for families to do. There's lawn games and, things for kids and crafts on the weekends. It's like a park. People can come in and sit and have a picnic, even when there's nothing going on."

Just as the older musicians inspired the current fellows, Kelley and Peter know younger musicians are looking up to them.

"I feel a big responsibility whenever I sit in this hall to sound really good," Kelley said.

Peter added, "There really is nowhere else in the world like Tanglewood."

Boston Pops performances this summer

Still to come this summer?

"Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert," performances by Yo Yo Ma and Joshua Bell, Tanglewood on Parade, and a John Williams Film Night.

For a full list of performances, click here.