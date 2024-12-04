Bertucci's closes North Shore restaurant; 15 locations remain in Massachusetts

SWAMPSCOTT - Bertucci's has closed one of its restaurants on the North Shore, leaving the Italian chain with only 15 locations left in Massachusetts.

"Our apologies that your favorite location, Bertucci's Swampscott, is closed," a sign on the door reads. "Thank you for the years of loyalty to Bertuccis."

The sign at the closed Bertucci's in Swampscott. CBS Boston

Representatives for Bertucci's did not respond to a request for comment. The closure comes as Vinnin Square, where the restaurant was located, is being redesigned, the Daily Item newspaper reported.

On Tuesday night, the Bertucci's logo had already been removed from the building exterior.

The closed Bertucci's in Swampscott. CBS Boston

"Seemed to be struggling"

On the North Shore Dining Facebook page, diners didn't seemed surprised by the closure.

"Feel bad for the folks who lost their jobs," one person commented. "The place seemed to be struggling the past few years."

"Very sad to see all these places closing," another said.

Other locally based casual dining chains, like Uno Pizzeria & Grill and the Ninety Nine, have also closed several Boston-area restaurants in recent years.

Recent Bertucci's restaurant closures

Bertucci's opened its first restaurant in Somerville in 1981, but has struggled in recent years. The Northboro-based company filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. In the wake of the COVID pandemic, new ownership filed for bankruptcy again in 2022 and closed seven New England locations.

In Massachusetts, Bertucci's restaurants are still open in Braintree, Chelmsford, Chestnut Hill, Framingham, Hingham, Holliston, Mansfield, Medford, Newton, North Andover, Norwood, Plymouth, Reading, Waltham and Westboro.