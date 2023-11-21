Kitten named Applesauce recovering after nearly freezing to death in Berkley

BERKLEY – A 5-week-old kitten named Applesauce is recovering after it nearly froze to death in Berkley but was rescued and will soon be up for adoption.

Then only five weeks old, the kitten was found cold to the touch earlier this month.

Animal Rescue League Boston said a resident who feeds and monitors a cat colony noticed the kitten was cold and listless. They took the animal inside, warmed it with blankets, and gave it sugar water.

Applesauce the kitten was rescued from below-freezing temperatures in Berkley. Animal Rescue League Boston

Applesauce was taken to the ARL Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center. The kitten had a temperature of 93 degrees, while a cat's normal body temperature is normally between 100.5-102.5 degrees.

"Aside from being nearly frozen to death, the kitten was otherwise in good health," the Animal Rescue League said.

After he was stabilized, Applesauce was placed into foster care and quickly began to rebound,

Because Applesauce is only seven weeks old, he is too young to be adopted. But he will likely become available in the next several weeks.