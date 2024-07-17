Belmont woman says cat was shot with BB gun

Belmont woman says someone shot her cat with a BB gun

BELMONT -- A Belmont woman is upset and scared after she says someone shot her cat with a BB gun.

Pointing to the stitched wound on her cat, Akilah, Renee Tracy said, "once I opened it up, this silver shine just reflected back to me and my stomach just sunk. I knew immediately what it was."

The two-year-old cat is still recovering, and skittish, after a terribly traumatizing incident right in their own Belmont neighborhood. Renee was in her yard last Thursday morning when her cat returned crying. He'd wandered off for just 10 minutes.

A Belmont woman says her cat Akilah was shot by a BB gun. CBS Boston

"I noticed this wet spot on his forehead. I was like what is that? And so I wiped it away, thinking it was water, and it came back as blood," she said.

MSPCA-Angell Medical Hospital confirmed they treated a cat shot by a BB gun. Akilah's owner is devastated, and desperate to know who did this.

"Absolutely vile and hateful"

"They've obviously chosen to shoot a very innocent being who cannot defend itself," she said.

The WBZ I-Team dug through Massachusetts Trial Court statistics which show that from 2019-2022, the number of animal cruelty cases increased by more than 70%. The FBI sees animal cruelty as a red flag. Tracy hopes someone in Belmont saw something.

"It's absolutely vile and it's hateful. It's just dangerous. And you just wonder what's next," Tracy said.