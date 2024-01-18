I-Team: Suffolk County DA creates animal cruelty task force as cases skyrocket

BOSTON - Animal cruelty is on the rise in Massachusetts. I-Team sources say the concern is so great, it is prompting Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden to create an animal cruelty task force to go after the abusers.

Alan Borgal, an investigative specialist with the Animal Rescue League, says "we are seeing like violent crimes towards animals."

The cases are horrific and the photos are worse. Dogs attacked, beaten, neglected and in some cases nearly starved to death.

The I-Team has learned in 2022 the Animal Rescue League got 896 reports of suspected cruelty or neglect. In 2023 that number skyrocketed to 1,310.

Jennifer Coffindaffer, a former FBI Agent says, "law enforcement is really putting animal cruelty crimes on their radar. These animals are completely innocent and they're completely vulnerable. Nobody is protecting them."

The cases can be complicated, and in many of the more recent incidents, prosecutors charge that the abuse came at the hands of the dog's owner or the person entrusted to care for them.

In May, prosecutors charged Burlington firefighter Tyler Falconer, who was the owner of a South Boston kennel, with starving and injuring three dogs. Police say one puppy lost 20 pounds and nearly died.

In August, a Roxbury woman faced a judge after police say she intentionally starved her three-year-old dog and left him at a dumpster.

Also, in August the MSPCA charged the owners of a five-year-old dog who was found with broken legs, beaten, and nearly starved to death. His injuries so severe his rescuers at the shelter cried when they saw him.

"People got animals and they are not giving them up, they are abusing them," Borgal said. "More cases of starvation, animal beatings. Particularly domestic violence types of situations where one of those persons in that relationship takes it out on the pet and severely hurts the pet or ends up killing it."

Massachusetts Trial Court statistics show from 2019-2022, the number of animal cruelty cases increased by more than 70%.

The FBI sees animal cruelty as a red flag. The agency has been collecting data on abusers since 2016. Coffindaffer says, "we know Dahmer abused, we know Berkowitz abused, we know Ted Bundy abused animals. So, it's very important to understand the nexus between animal cruelty and potential rape, sexual assaults and other violent crimes specifically domestic violence issues."

In the wake of the disturbing "Puppy Doe" case, penalties for animal cruelty increased. Now a felony if convicted, an abuser can be sentenced to up to seven years in prison. But, the I-Team has learned few are found guilty and even less go to prison.

Borgal says, "the court process is slow." Borgal tells the I-Team if the abuser does not have a criminal record, many are getting their cases continued without a finding.

There are a number of bills filed in the Massachusetts Legislature to protect animals. One would create an animal abuser registry to keep track of people convicted of cruelty.