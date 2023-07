Baby deer rescued after falling into hole in Newmarket, New Hampshire

Baby deer rescued after falling into hole in Newmarket, New Hampshire

NEWMARKET, N.H. - A baby deer was rescued after getting trapped in a hole in Newmarket, New Hampshire.

Police said they received a call from a man who found the fawn in his backyard. The deer had fallen into a hole and got trapped under a rock.

An officer dug around the fawn and freed the animal. The fawn was then reunited with its mother.