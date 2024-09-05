Multiple freight train cars topple during Ayer derailment

AYER – A freight train derailed in Ayer on Thursday morning, leaving traffic delays on the roads and on the tracks.

Ayer train derailment

It happened around 9 a.m. in the area of Groton-Harvard Road. Video from the scene showed multiple train cars off the track and toppled onto their sides.

The Ayer Police Department said the train derailed in the railyard, leaving cars unable to cross the train tracks in the area.

As a result, drivers are asked to avoid Grocton-Harvard Road at Central Ave. and at East Main Street.

It is not clear if anyone was hurt during the derailment.

A crew member looks at a derailed train in Ayer. CBS Boston

Commuter Rail delays

Several Fitchburg Line Commuter Rail trains were delayed because of the disabled freight train. After a short time, the Commuter Rail said trains were able to get around the derailment.

Ayer police said the scene is expected to be cleared by late Thursday morning.

No further information on the train derailment is currently available.

Past Ayer train derailments

In March 2023, a train derailed about a mile away from the site of Thursday's incident. That incident happened in the area of Sculley Road.

Crews spent several days cleaning up after that derailment. Five rail cars carrying 10 containers went off the tracks during the 2023 incident.

No one was hurt during that derailment, which involved a train owned by CSX.

One neighbor who lived in the area at the time said that was the third derailment he remembered in about 50 years.