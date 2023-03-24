Ayer freight train derailment cause unknown as cleanup enters second day

AYER - There's no word yet on what caused a freight train to derail in Ayer as the cleanup entered a second day Friday.

The train was stopped on the tracks late Thursday morning when five cars, each carrying double stacked containers, fell over. The containers were full of trash and recycling, but all were sealed. There were no leaks or spills, no one was hurt and there was no hazardous material.

The commuter rail is slowly passing by the scene of a derailed train in #Ayer. Crews are on the scene working to turn the rail cars upright. Five cars carrying ten containers of trash toppled over. There are no hazardous materials and no injuries. @wbz pic.twitter.com/bUCMbTfG5S — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) March 24, 2023

Railway operator CSX owns the train and is working around the clock on cleaning up the mess. The line is jointly owned with Norfolk Southern. Norfolk Southern is currently under investigation by the NTSB following a derailment in East Palestine, Ohio in February that caused toxic chemicals to spill and forced evacuations.

The NTSB told WBZ-TV they are not investigating the Ayer derailment.