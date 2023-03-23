Freight train hauling trash derails in Ayer

AYER - A freight train derailed in Ayer late Thursday morning.

It happened near Sculley Road. Five rail cars carrying 10 containers went off the tracks. The fire department is asking people to avoid the area.

No injuries were reported, according to CSX, which owns the train. The company said the railroad cars were carrying trash. The fire department said the cars involved were not carrying hazardous materials.

A freight train derailed in Ayer near Sculley Road, March 23, 2023. CBS Boston

"Just before noon today, a freight train operated by Springfield Terminals derailed five rail cars carrying ten intermodal containers holding solid waste on the Pan Am Southern rail line in Ayer, MA. There were no reported injuries to the crew, no hazardous materials involved, no leaks or spills of any freight and no impacts to the environment," CSX said in the statement. "CSX personnel are responding as the incident occurred on a line jointly owned with Norfolk Southern. We are working closely with local first responders to assess the situation and develop a recovery plan. The cause of the incident is under investigation."

The incident is not having an effect on Commuter Rail service, operator Keolis said.

It's not clear yet what caused the derailment.

#BREAKING: We are at a trail derailment in Ayer. No injuries reported, no hazardous materials. @MassEMA says 10 cars derailed, believed to be carrying trash. Neighbors we spoke to are relieved, some fearing hazardous materials could force them to evacuate the area. pic.twitter.com/iEm97nRjjX — Mike Sullivan (@MSullyNews) March 23, 2023

Railway safety expert Carl Berkowitz told WBZ-TV train derailments keep happening across the country because the tracks have been neglected.

"A lot of money was spent on positive train control," he said. "That only deals with trains not hitting each other. It controls the speed of the trains on the track."

"We haven't spent money on upgrading the infrastructure."