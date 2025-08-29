Watch CBS News
Local News

Astronaut and Massachusetts native Suni Williams talks about what she missed while stranded in space

By
Victoria D
Digital Producer, CBS Boston
Victoria D. is a digital producer for CBS Boston. Before joining CBS Boston in 2023, Victoria had already worked in journalism in both New York and Boston for more than 10 years.
Read Full Bio
Victoria D

/ CBS Boston

Needham native Suni Williams says she feels "perfect" 6 months after returning to earth
Needham native Suni Williams says she feels "perfect" 6 months after returning to earth 01:11

Astronaut and Needham, Massachusetts native Suni Williams visited WBZ-TV Friday, where she spoke with meteorologist Jacob Wycoff about her extended time in space and what she missed most on earth.

Williams and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore returned to earth back in March after being stranded in space for nine months. They were supposed to be at the International Space Station for a week but because of technical issues, ended up staying for 286 days.

"I'm doing great, doing really good," Williams told WBZ-TV. "It's coming up on six months since landing. I feel great, running a little bit slow but still feel perfect and been able to see family and friends and do a little visiting and obviously got to jump in the ocean, so I'm very happy about that."

When asked what she missed the most while stuck in space, Williams said, "I did have lobster this year. I've had it three times already and yeah, I missed it incredibly. You know what I really missed and I can't wait for is the fall colors."

Since she's returned, Williams received an honorary degree from Merrimack College, where she addressed the Class of 2025 at their commencement. She also met Gov. Maura Healey, who awarded her a Governor's Citation in recognition of her dedicated service to her country and space exploration. And earlier this month at the Falmouth Road Race, she was presented with a special medal for running last year's road race from space. 

Victoria D

Victoria D. is a digital producer for CBS Boston. Before joining CBS Boston in 2023, Victoria had already worked in journalism in both New York and Boston for more than 10 years.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue