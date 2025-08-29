Astronaut and Massachusetts native Suni Williams talks about what she missed while stranded in space

Needham native Suni Williams says she feels "perfect" 6 months after returning to earth

Astronaut and Needham, Massachusetts native Suni Williams visited WBZ-TV Friday, where she spoke with meteorologist Jacob Wycoff about her extended time in space and what she missed most on earth.

Williams and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore returned to earth back in March after being stranded in space for nine months. They were supposed to be at the International Space Station for a week but because of technical issues, ended up staying for 286 days.

"I'm doing great, doing really good," Williams told WBZ-TV. "It's coming up on six months since landing. I feel great, running a little bit slow but still feel perfect and been able to see family and friends and do a little visiting and obviously got to jump in the ocean, so I'm very happy about that."

When asked what she missed the most while stuck in space, Williams said, "I did have lobster this year. I've had it three times already and yeah, I missed it incredibly. You know what I really missed and I can't wait for is the fall colors."

Since she's returned, Williams received an honorary degree from Merrimack College, where she addressed the Class of 2025 at their commencement. She also met Gov. Maura Healey, who awarded her a Governor's Citation in recognition of her dedicated service to her country and space exploration. And earlier this month at the Falmouth Road Race, she was presented with a special medal for running last year's road race from space.