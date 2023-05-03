An angry Celtics team is determined to up the physicality in Game 2 vs. 76ers

BOSTON -- The Celtics are heading into Wednesday night's Game 2 against the 76ers an angry bunch. Angry, but determined, to get themselves back on track after letting Game 1 slip away on Monday night.

"There's a frustration, an anger that we feel like we were supposed to win that game," Malcolm Brogdon said after the team's shootaround in Brighton. "We feel like we're supposed to win every game; that's the type of basketball we played this season. For us, it's about sending a message and coming out and playing our basketball."

Al Horford's anger was a little more subdued, which is no surprise from the veteran forward. After self-inflicted wounds doomed the Celtics in their 119-115 loss in Game 1, he and his teammates are determined to up their physicality and cut out those mistakes in Game 2.

"We're learning from the last game and locking in more, making sure we execute better and that should put us in a better position," said Horford. "[We have to] be more focused. On the defensive end, we have to be better and we understand that. That's what we're expecting tonight.

"We're capable of keeping teams under 100 points. I think that's what we should strive for," added Brogdon.

The Celtics shot lights out on Monday night, but their porous defense and 16 turnovers let the 76ers keep things close. When the Boston offense went cold in the final minutes, it opened the door for James Harden to hit a game-winning three with just 8.4 seconds left on the clock.

The 76ers were able to stun the Celtics without Joel Embiid, who is reportedly "on track" to return from a knee injury Wednesday after missing Philly's last two games. The Celtics are prepared for Embiid's impending return, and even if the freshly named NBA MVP doesn't play, the Celtics are fully aware that they need to be much better than the team that took the floor Monday night.

Expect a much more physical Celtics team on Wednesday, especially on the defensive end of the floor.

"Whether or not Embiid is back, we know this team is capable of beating us. It's really that simple," said Brogdon. "It's on us to dictate how they're going to play and the physicality of the game."

Wednesday night feels as close to a "must win" as a team can face early in a series. The Celtics cannot afford to head to Philadelphia in an 0-2 series hole.

"With the type of guys that we have, I feel like we responded all year in different situations. I don't expect anything less from this group," said Horford. "We're excited to get this opportunity. We understand we have a chance to even the series at home, so I'm excited for that."