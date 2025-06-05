Massachusetts man accused of smashing car with hatchet appears in court for dangerousness hearing

The man accused of attacking a car with a hatchet in Boston last month appeared in court Thursday for a dangerousness hearing.

Andrew Oprian, 27, of Belmont, began wiping tears from his eyes while the prosecution showed shocking video of him taking a hatchet to someone's car in an alleged fit of road rage.

It happened on May 17, and now he faces charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and destruction of property.

Video shows the victim's car crashed into a pole on Commonwealth Avenue in Brighton. The victim told police he was driven off of the road.

Oprian can be seen on video taking a hatchet to the person's car. WBZ learned in court that Oprian was part of a similar incident in 2021.

Psychologist testifies

He has been seeing a psychologist off and on since then. That man, Dr. Eric Brown, testified that Oprian was diagnosed and hospitalized with bipolar disorder, and that at times he does not recognize what he has done.

Dr. Brown says Oprian is on numerous medications but has been resisting it in recent years. He says last year, Andrew's friend passed away and ever since he has been in manic states. Brown testified that at times Oprian is getting in skirmishes with people.

The prosecution says in March, Oprian told police he was in the mafia and had an AK-47. Brown told the court Oprian is only a risk to himself or others if he isn't on medication and in routine therapy to stay on it.

Oprian will be back in court on Monday, and the judge is expected to have an answer.