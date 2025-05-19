Witnesses describe scary moment man breaks car windows with hatchet in Boston road rage incident

Witnesses say that it was a scary moment to watch as a man took a hatchet and began to smash a car's windows in Boston on Friday.

"As soon as the guy with the hatchet showed up and started swinging at him. He ran down the street. I think it was just road rage," witness Matt Silva said.

Boston Police say the incident happened around 11:45 p.m. on Friday on Commonwealth Avenue in Brighton. The victim told police that he was driven off the road by a man in a pickup truck before he crashed into a tree.

Silva says he was coming out of Hen restaurant when he saw the man with the hatchet smashing the victim's windows, which sent the driver running for his life.

"He was scared out of his mind. He was screaming, 'I don't know what to do,'" Silva explained.

Video shows the victim sprinting away, before the suspect begins walking in the same direction with the hatchet.

"So he ran down the street about a mile or so, and the guy comes back smashing up his windows all over again, I think maybe two or three times that he came back smashing the windows," Silva said.

Police searching for suspect

Police said that the suspect fled the area towards Babcock Street. The driver was not seriously injured and denied further medical treatment.

"Just so scary. You should get out of your car and try to help instead of being so aggressive," said Fernando Silva, who manages the restaurant where the road rage incident took place in front of.

"I think that there's a lot of unwell people out there that are going around. People really need to kind of get a lid on it," Silva said.

The suspect is described as a white man around 25 years old with a beard and brownish hair. They say he is short-to-average height and wore a white t-shirt with the words "Natural Flow" on the back, brown sneakers, and dark blue jeans.

Police are still investigating the incident and are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4500.

Paul Burton Paul Burton is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV News.

