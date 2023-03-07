Watch CBS News
Fairhaven police searching for Anapaula Huggins, last seen walking dog early Monday

Fairhaven police searching for woman last seen walking dog early Monday
FAIRHAVEN - Fairhaven Police are looking for help finding a woman who was last seen walking her dog Monday morning.

Anapaula Huggins, 43, was last seen on video surveillance around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Pope Beach on Manhattan Avenue.

Her family told police she was out walking her dog. Animal control found the dog around 9:30 a.m. but there was no sign of Huggins.

Day #2 of the search for Anna Huggins has begun. Numerous police and fire agencies are searching the area. If everyone...

Posted by Fairhaven Police Department on Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Police described her as 5 feet-4 inches tall, with black hair, light skin with a thin build, weighing 140 pounds. She was wearing black pants and a maroon jacket.

"If everyone can review any home surveillance they have from 7:00 AM yesterday through today that would be appreciated," Fairhaven police posted in Facebook Tuesday.  

Anyone who may information is urged to call Fairhaven Police at 508-997-7421.

First published on March 7, 2023 / 7:47 AM

