Fairhaven police searching for Anapaula Huggins, last seen walking dog early Monday
FAIRHAVEN - Fairhaven Police are looking for help finding a woman who was last seen walking her dog Monday morning.
Anapaula Huggins, 43, was last seen on video surveillance around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Pope Beach on Manhattan Avenue.
Her family told police she was out walking her dog. Animal control found the dog around 9:30 a.m. but there was no sign of Huggins.
Police described her as 5 feet-4 inches tall, with black hair, light skin with a thin build, weighing 140 pounds. She was wearing black pants and a maroon jacket.
"If everyone can review any home surveillance they have from 7:00 AM yesterday through today that would be appreciated," Fairhaven police posted in Facebook Tuesday.
Anyone who may information is urged to call Fairhaven Police at 508-997-7421.
