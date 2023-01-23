Ana Walshe's Serbian mother asking U.S. for official information about her disappearance

BELGRADE, Serbia - Ana Walshe's Serbian mother will ask the United States for official information about her daughter's disappearance.

Serbia's Foreign Ministry said Milanka Ljubicic signed a formal request to receive documentation about the case of her daughter as next of kin.

The request has been sent to Serbia's Consulate in New York and will be submitted to relevant U.S. authorities.

Brian Walshe, 47, has been charged with killing his wife Ana, whose body hasn't been found.

Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen alive in the early morning hours of January 1 after a friend left their Cohasset home following a New Year's Eve celebration. She was reported missing January 4 when she did not show up for work in Washington, DC.

Last week, prosecutors said Brian Walshe used his son's iPad to look up ways to dismember and dispose of a body, and that items belonging to his wife were found at a trash processing facility in Peabody days after her disappearance. Investigators also found trash bags with blood, a hatchet, a hacksaw, a rug and used cleaning supplies.

The couple have three young sons ages 2 through 6.

Walshe's disappearance has been followed closely in her native Serbia where her mother still lives. Ms. Ljubicic had told local media she could not believe that her son-in-law would harm her daughter.