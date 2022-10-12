Watch CBS News
Charlie Baker is America's most popular governor, according to new survey

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Charlie Baker is America's most popular governor once again.

Just months before he will leave office, Baker reclaimed the top spot in the annual Morning Consult poll.

The latest survey shows Baker has a 74-percent approval rating, the highest of all governors. Vermont Governor Phil Scott is second with 73-percent.

Scott topped the 2021 poll and Baker was second last year and third in 2020. He was first in 2019

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu is ranked tenth with a 59-percent approval rating.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown was last in the survey, which was conducted between July 1 and September 30.

First published on October 12, 2022 / 6:09 AM

