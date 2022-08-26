Watch CBS News
Amazon is shutting down five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.

The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. 

There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. 

"We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."

Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.

