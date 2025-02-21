Amazon starts "slip simulator" to keep employees safe while delivering packages in the winter

An Amazon facility in Littleton, Massachusetts has started a special training program to keep their employees safe while they're delivering packages in the winter.

"Safety is Amazon's number one concern, so we want our driver to be safe at the station and safe on the road," said Jing Li, an Amazon safety officer. "New England weather's rough, you've got ice all over the area, all over the driveway. So by this training, I choose to truly believe it, you can avoid a number of injuries."

New England has been bombarded with storms this winter that bring in everything from snow, ice, and freezing rain. Lately, freezing temperatures have kept the ice around well after the storms pass. This means hazardous and slippery road conditions linger for drivers and walkers alike.

Amazon training program

Amid the icy winter weather, Amazon found a way to maintain their speedy business while optimizing safety for delivery drivers. The company implemented a new training program to combat icy roads for their drivers. It's called the "slip simulator."

It's training that every driver must pass in order to deliver packages in hazardous weather conditions.

Individuals get harnessed in for safety, then wear attachments on their shoes that make it easier to slip. To pass the training, they must safely walk across a platform that has been modified to mimic ice on a road for different surfaces.

Once they accomplish this, the safety officer adds packages to make the training more realistic.

Tips to minimize injury

In addition to going through the simulator, you learn tips on how to minimize injuries while walking on ice. The tips are pretty helpful, whether you are delivering packages or not.

Use small marching steps Keep your head up Keep your eyes forward Keep your chest open and relaxed If you start to slip, keep your feet moving

Don't forget to keep your driveways and sidewalks cleared for delivery workers and neighbors throughout the rest of our busy winter season!