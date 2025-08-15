Amari Williams signs two-way contract with Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics signed second-round pick Amari Williams to a two-way contract on Friday, according to the NBA's transaction wire. The Celtics now have three players on two-way contracts for next season, with Williams joining fellow second-round pick Max Shulga and the recently acquired RJ Luis Jr.

Boston drafted Williams with the 46th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft out of Kentucky. The 23-year-old big man played just one season for the Wildcats after starting his college career at Drexel, but he stuffed the stat sheet throughout his year in Lexington. Williams averaged 10.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks over his 36 games -- all of which were starts.

Williams is a bit older, but he's bringing a lot of upside to the Boston organization. He's got good size at 7-feet and 260 pounds, and was widely considered the best passing big man in this year's draft thanks to his excellent court vision. Williams has a great motor and can get down court in transition, and also has the ability to run the break thanks to his elite passing abilities.

Williams also brings a lot of defensive potential to the table, with a 7-foot-6 wingspan that will help him protect the rim. At Kentucky, he had a knack for blocking a shot and starting the fastbreak for the Wildcats.

He's going to have to tap into all of his potential to stay in Boston, as Williams will likely spend most of the season in the G League with the Maine Celtics. But he could potentially carve out some playing time in the NBA, given Boston's precarious situation in its frontcourt heading into the 2025-26 season.

Celtics roster for 2025 season

The Celtics now have 18 players on their offseason roster after signing Williams. A dozen players on are on guaranteed deals, while Jordan Walsh and Neemias Queta are both on partially guaranteed contracts. Hayden Gray is on the squad on an Exhibit 10 contract, while Williams, Shulga, and Luis Jr. are all on two-way deals.

With the offseason departures of Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kornet, and with Al Horford still mulling his future, Boston is a bit thin in the frontcourt. The Celtics' big-man group currently consists of Queta, Luka Garza, Xavier Tillman, and Chris Boucher, with Williams looking to work his way into the mix on his two-way deal.