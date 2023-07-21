Watch CBS News
Video shows mess left by suppression system going off at Allston gas station

ALLSTON - The fire suppression system went off at a gas station in Allston Friday afternoon, and SkyEye video shows the mess that was left on cars and some customers.

The gas station on North Harvard and Cambridge streets had to be closed while firefighters checked the area to make sure its safe for clean-up.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt when the suppression system went off. 

First published on July 21, 2023 / 3:10 PM

