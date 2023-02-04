Watch CBS News
Local News

Car teetering over the edge of parking garage at Alewife; MBTA station closed

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CAMBRIDGE -- The Alewife MBTA station was temporarily closed Saturday after a car crash on the top floor of the parking garage. The car could be seen hanging over the edge of the building. 

According to Transit Police, a man intentionally slammed his car into a barrier on the top deck around 1:30 p.m.. As a result, concrete debris fell from the garage and shattered glass panels above the lobby of the station, injuring the hand of a person in the lobby. 

alewife.jpg
A car could be seen hanging over the edge of the building at Alewife MBTA Station on Saturday. Cambridge Fire Department

The driver was taken to a local hospital. 

Alewife Station will remain closed indefinitely, Transit Police said, as crews clean up and the structural integrity of the building is evaluated.

alewife-station-incident-4.jpg
Damage at Alewife MBTA Station Cambridge Fire Department

The MBTA said shuttle buses are replacing Red Line service between Davis and Alewife. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on February 4, 2023 / 2:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.