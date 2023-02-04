Car teetering over the edge of parking garage at Alewife; MBTA station closed
CAMBRIDGE -- The Alewife MBTA station was temporarily closed Saturday after a car crash on the top floor of the parking garage. The car could be seen hanging over the edge of the building.
According to Transit Police, a man intentionally slammed his car into a barrier on the top deck around 1:30 p.m.. As a result, concrete debris fell from the garage and shattered glass panels above the lobby of the station, injuring the hand of a person in the lobby.
The driver was taken to a local hospital.
Alewife Station will remain closed indefinitely, Transit Police said, as crews clean up and the structural integrity of the building is evaluated.
The MBTA said shuttle buses are replacing Red Line service between Davis and Alewife.
