Al Horford posts heartfelt goodbye to Boston Celtics after signing with Warriors

The Boston Celtics have lost a key member of their roster as center Al Horford has agreed to join the Golden State Warriors in free agency.

ESPN's Shams Charania was first to report that Horford and Golden State had agreed to a multi-year deal on Sunday. Horford turned 39 years old on June 3, but has shown in recent years that he can still contribute at a high level.

With Jayson Tatum out for a lengthy period of time after undergoing surgery for a ruptured Achilles, and Jaylen Brown recovering from an offseason procedure on his knee, the Celtics head into the upcoming season with plenty of question marks that likely factored into Horford's decision to leave Boston.

During his 18-year career, Horford has averaged 12.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Atlanta Hawks after being drafted third overall in the 2007 NBA Draft.

In the 2016 offseason, Horford inked a four-year, $113 million contract with the Celtics. But Horford's first tenure with the Celtics ended in 2019, when he declined the final year of the deal and signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Horford's time in Philadelphia was short lived. He was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2020 offseason, then a year later traded back to the Celtics.

During Horford's second stint in Boston, he played a key role as the team made two runs to the NBA Finals. Horford averaged 9.2 points per game in the 2023-24 postseason as he earned his first championship at the NBA level.

Horford played in 60 games for Boston last season, including 42 starts, and averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per contest.

Al Horford's goodbye to Boston

Horford posted a heartfelt goodbye to Boston and the Celtics shortly after the news broke Sunday.

"From the moment we arrived, you have welcomed my family and I with open arms. This chapter in my career will hold a special place in my heart," Horford posted. "Raising Banner 18 with this city will be a moment I will always cherish. I am forever grateful for the fans and the organization. Thank you, Boston."

Horford will face off against his former team on Feb. 19 when the Celtics visit the Warriors in Oakland. He'll make his return to TD Garden as a member of the Warriors on Wednesday, March 18.