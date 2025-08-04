Watch CBS News
Local News

Air quality today in Massachusetts likely to be worst of the year due to Canadian wildfire smoke

By
Terry Eliasen, Exec. Weather Producer
WBZ-TV Executive Weather Producer
Terry Eliasen is a meteorologist and executive producer of the WBZ-TV Weather Team. He has worked at WBZ for more than 20 years.
Read Full Bio
Terry Eliasen, Exec. Weather Producer

/ CBS Boston

Next Weather: WBZ mid-morning forecast for August 4, 2025
Next Weather: WBZ mid-morning forecast for August 4, 2025 03:18

An air quality alert is in effect for all of Massachusetts today due to smoke from Canadian wildfires, and it could be the worst air quality day the Boston area has seen all year.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection issued an alert for "fine particulates" in the air until midnight. New Hampshire is also under an air quality alert.

"Air is unhealthy for sensitive children and adults, such as those with asthma, lung or heart disease, and older adults," the department said. "Sensitive children and adults should limit prolonged outdoor activity."

The highest concentration of smoke is expected to be in western Massachusetts, the department said.

yellow-dots.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The yellow dots represent the air quality reading stations registering a "moderate" air quality level as of 9 a.m. Monday. 

Why is the sun red today?

The hazy sky is visible on satellite imagery, and it's very clear and obvious to the naked eye when you step outside.

That haze you see is not cloudiness, but instead, mainly from the Canadian wildfires raging throughout Saskatchewan and Alberta.

The wind direction at upper levels of the atmosphere is aligned perfectly to carry the smoke nearly 2,000 miles from parts of central and northern Canada right down into New England.

current-fires.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Weather models show the highest concentration of wildfire smoke over parts of southern New England this afternoon. Combine that with some ground level ozone (thanks to a rather hot forecast) and you have, most likely, the worst air quality day of the summer thus far our region. 

Air quality forecast  

We do expect some improvement by Tuesday. There will still be some smoke in our atmosphere, however, air quality levels are not currently forecast to be unhealthy.

We will continue to update that forecast as new data comes in.

Terry Eliasen, Exec. Weather Producer

Terry Eliasen is a meteorologist and executive producer of the WBZ-TV Weather Team. He has worked at WBZ for more than 20 years.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue